Happiness by blackmutts
232 / 365

Happiness

He may be old, but he’s not too old to enjoy a good romp in a stream now and again.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
