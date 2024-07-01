Sign up
231 / 365
Lion’ to you
I have walked past this stained glass for years and only today, when it was dark outside and illuminated inside, did I realize that it was a lion!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Tags
glass
lion
stained
Dorothy
ace
It’s a beauty! Light makes all the difference!
July 2nd, 2024
