Granny
Granny

I suffer from plantar fasciitis, a side caused by long standing pelvic pain. I bought myself these boots in the sale, they are so comfy and were straight out the box, very rare..

Ed tho is taking the micky out of me, calling them granny boots. He does indeed have a point and I have always wondered when comfort would overtake any sense of style, seems that have finally reached that milestone!

Glorious break in the rain today, lovely and sunny. If it wasn't for the strong icy wind, it would've been perfect.
