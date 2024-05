Toys

I am very pleased with my new phone camera, it took a fairly clear pic of Lucy in her play scratchbox house, it's dark in there believe it or not!



This is her waiting for me to take her to the churchyard to enjoy the sunshine. She had to wait a little while tho as wanted to pot up my seedlings, new plants and clean up the garden first as for once, was a lovely day. Patience is not something that comes naturally to her..