Hermondo

Busy morning this morning, helping neighbour move and lots of waiting around for the removal men to show up, only 2hrs late! Very sad to see her go, hopefully will keep in touch.



We then spent a little time catching a little bit of sunshine with Herman and Lucy before it disappears once more, then off to garden centre for a few flowers in my window box. I grow most things from seed but sometimes a bit of instant gratification is a nice thing!