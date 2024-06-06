Snap

Not a very inspired photo but these antirrhinums are leftover from last year. I was obviously too lazy to clear them out last Autumn but because winter was so mild, they didn't die and flowered again this year.



Ed's 94 year old dad had a fall, so Ed down in the hospital. Seems that may have a lung infection which sadly has brought on another bout of delirium. He had it a few years back because the doc mucked up his medication and it took a long long time to recover and he only came back about 85%. We are hoping that once the infection is under control, he may come back to us brain wise.



Ed doubly sad, obviously he is very worried about his dad and spending all his time there and also it looks like he will miss out on his very much looked forward to and needed holiday in a couple of weeks. Nearly £4k down the pan too, so not be able to afford another holiday later on in the year. Poor ol' Ed and his dad. You just never know what's around the corner.