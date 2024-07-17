Previous
Give with one hand and take with the other. by blightygal
Give with one hand and take with the other.

Herman very happy to be given some apple as a treat this lunchtime, very unhappy for the bath and scrub afterwards, I even did behind the ears..

Such is life!
Louise & Ken ace
How fortunate your well-loved babies are! (I always marveled at how long a tortoise could keep its face submerged to get a good long drink!)
July 17th, 2024  
