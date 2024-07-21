Previous
Valerian kiss by blightygal
Valerian kiss

Round the back of the university kitchen tonight, she didn't want to move as been given a pile of valerian on the step. I think she was a little 'stoned'.

Highly recommend for those with cats, they love it, but for outdoor use coz it stinks like rotten feet..
@blightygal
