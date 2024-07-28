Too hot

Lucy in her new tent thingie in the garden, please ignore the spilled cat milk! Bought for hot days to keep her in the shade and circulate air underneath, that's the theory anyway but you can see she's still grumpy and uncomfortable.



Both Lucy and Leo refuse/d to come indoors when it's very hot outside, but both have complained about the heat. I've tried dragging them in, to only listen to them pace from window to door and shout full volume and get more worked up (coz they associate kept indoors as vet trip), wipes with frozen wet tea towels, cat milk to keep fluids up (tho not good for them), putting frozen water bottles next to them (never worked as they just eyed them suspiciously and moved), dunking their feet in cool water (hated) and those cooling mats which never worked.



Oh to have had or have a sensible cat on those scorching days!