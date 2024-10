Gizza treat

Meet Bertie Basset Allsort, my neighbours dog.

He's a right grump, will bite most people, including Eddie, poor love! I am one of the few that he likes, I think because I met him as a young puppy and sat on the ground to say hello. He was so tiny as a puppy and I didn't want to loom scarily over him. First impressions and all that? I now keep dog treats in my bag, can you tell?