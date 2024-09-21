Solicitors

There's a pile of pallets at the solicitors office where we mooch sometimes and here's Lucy watching the staff leaving, ready to run if needed.

The last chap who left, saw Lucy and tried to say hello (not happening) but it meant that we stopped and chatted. He's just got himself a Maine Coon kitten and it was just utterly fab to see a serious job, grown up man just gushing about the new member of his family and telling me all about him and the kitten's antics. Certainly is a lovely kitten, pure grey, already huge - I know, he showed me a video! Ah, I do like cat lovers, grins.