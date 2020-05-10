Previous
Next
Strawflower by blueberry1222
Photo 1966

Strawflower

This is a song that I never grow tired of by Bon Iver: https://youtu.be/8T0cHQb39GY
I was just thinking about how his concert that I saw last June at Summerfest will probably be the last live show that I'll have seen for the next few years.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise