Previous
Next
not feeling it this year by blueberry1222
Photo 2019

not feeling it this year

Today is the 4th of July and I am supposed to be feeling good about living in this country, but right now, I don't.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
553% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise