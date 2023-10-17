Sign up
Photo 3134
Agave americana
Did you know that agaves are part of the asparagus family of plants (Asparagaceae)? If you ever wondered why that is, just look at the flowering stalk as it emerges to bloom. it looks like a giant asparagus!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agave_americana
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
3
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
Tags
agave
Dawn
ace
I sure does
October 17th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Wow - it sure does.
October 17th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Interesting
October 17th, 2023
