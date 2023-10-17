Previous
Agave americana
Photo 3134

Agave americana

Did you know that agaves are part of the asparagus family of plants (Asparagaceae)? If you ever wondered why that is, just look at the flowering stalk as it emerges to bloom. it looks like a giant asparagus!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agave_americana
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Dawn ace
I sure does
October 17th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Wow - it sure does.
October 17th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Interesting
October 17th, 2023  
