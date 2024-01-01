Previous
New Year Selfie by blueberry1222
New Year Selfie

Today marks my 10-year anniversary on 365! Man, how time flies! I love it here and have no intention of ever leaving.

This is a quick selfie I snapped on my way home from work yesterday. I was blasting the heat in my car because the hospital where I work blasts the air-conditioning and I always leave cold!

Happy New Year everyone! May 2024 be kind to you.
Krista Marson

Babs ace
Nice selfie. Congratulations on completion of 10 years. Happy new year
January 1st, 2024  
moni kozi
Hi there!
Have a marvellous 2024!
January 1st, 2024  
