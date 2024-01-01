Sign up
Previous
Photo 3216
New Year Selfie
Today marks my 10-year anniversary on 365! Man, how time flies! I love it here and have no intention of ever leaving.
This is a quick selfie I snapped on my way home from work yesterday. I was blasting the heat in my car because the hospital where I work blasts the air-conditioning and I always leave cold!
Happy New Year everyone! May 2024 be kind to you.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
2
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
4817
photos
205
followers
136
following
881% complete
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3212
993
3213
994
3214
995
3215
3216
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
31st December 2023 3:54pm
Tags
selfie
Babs
ace
Nice selfie. Congratulations on completion of 10 years. Happy new year
January 1st, 2024
moni kozi
Hi there!
Have a marvellous 2024!
January 1st, 2024
Have a marvellous 2024!