Don't Worry Darling by blueberry1222
Don't Worry Darling

Neighborhood where Don't Worry Darling was filmed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ2elR3OmWI I would love to live here. Very expensive, though. Here's one for sale for $970K with $475/mo HOA fee: https://www.remax.com/ca/palm-springs/home-details/296-e-avenida-granada-palm-springs-ca-92264/16694244021627509156/M00000071/23-341547
