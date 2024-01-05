Previous
1950s modern by blueberry1222
Photo 3220

1950s modern

A lot of homes in Palm Springs look like this. I simply adore this style.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
882% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice architecture
January 5th, 2024  
KWind ace
Very cute house!
January 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
I could move in tomorrow, lovely find and shot.
January 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise