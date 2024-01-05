Sign up
Previous
Photo 3220
1950s modern
A lot of homes in Palm Springs look like this. I simply adore this style.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
3
2
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
architecture
,
mid-century-modern
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice architecture
January 5th, 2024
KWind
ace
Very cute house!
January 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
I could move in tomorrow, lovely find and shot.
January 5th, 2024
