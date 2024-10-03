Sign up
Photo 3461
Brooklyn Bridge
Circa 1883, it's an early example of a steel-wire suspension bridge.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
bridge
,
nyc
,
city
,
architecture
,
bw
,
new-york
,
brooklyn-bridge
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Cool POV
October 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so many wires!
October 7th, 2024
