Photo 1057
Empire State Building
As seen from the Brooklyn Bridge.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
5211
photos
209
followers
138
following
Tags
nyc
,
architecture
,
new-york
,
empire-state-building
