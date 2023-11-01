Sign up
Photo 934
Potted ocotillo
In comparison, a potted ocotillo costs $180! That's quite an expensive plant! I think I would take my chances with a bare root one for more than half the cost!
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Photo Details
Tags
desert
,
ocotillo
Rob Z
ace
That's a lot of money for a pretty mean looking plant - those spikes look fierce....
November 2nd, 2023
