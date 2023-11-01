Previous
Potted ocotillo by blueberry1222
Photo 934

Potted ocotillo

In comparison, a potted ocotillo costs $180! That's quite an expensive plant! I think I would take my chances with a bare root one for more than half the cost!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Rob Z ace
That's a lot of money for a pretty mean looking plant - those spikes look fierce....
November 2nd, 2023  
