Photo 456
Red Tailed Hawk
I didn't have to go looking for a photo today. I was standing in the parking lot at the bank with my sister when she said look up! Right above us was this hawk....grabbed my camera out of the truck & snapped away.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
702
photos
52
followers
52
following
124% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
30th March 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red tailed hawk hawk bird raptor flight nature wildlife
Lesley
ace
Amazing detail!
March 31st, 2023
