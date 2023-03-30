Previous
Red Tailed Hawk by bluemoon
Red Tailed Hawk

I didn't have to go looking for a photo today. I was standing in the parking lot at the bank with my sister when she said look up! Right above us was this hawk....grabbed my camera out of the truck & snapped away.
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Lesley ace
Amazing detail!
March 31st, 2023  
