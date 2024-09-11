Previous
I'm a Vegetarian by bluemoon
Photo 878

I'm a Vegetarian

11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
And a well fed one :-) Fantastic close-up. I think he knows he's being watched.
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise