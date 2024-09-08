Sign up
Photo 875
Heron Again
Yet another Heron, I seem to be in a Heron & Hummingbird rut lately. No comments necessary...no kidding, I'm getting tired of them too! Can't wait for Fall to get here to get some new material! :)
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer
Views
1
1
365
NIKON D850
8th September 2024 5:43pm
nature
wildlife
bird
heron
great blue heron
george wyth state park
Karen
It's a brilliant shot - the beautiful heron, the composition and colours, the greenery, the mudflats, the murky water. It's a fabulous capture showing the heron’s ideal environmental hunting conditions.
September 9th, 2024
