Previous
Photo 876
Juvenile Turkey Vulture
Never seen one before...noticed after importing that he didn't have that hideous red face. A quick google informed me that juveniles have the grey head that will eventually change during their first year.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
3
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th September 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
vulture
,
juvenile
,
turkey vulture
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing wings I love it
September 10th, 2024
Samantha
ace
Fantastic detail.
September 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb!
We have some here and they fly way too high for me 😔
September 10th, 2024
