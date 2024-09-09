Previous
Juvenile Turkey Vulture by bluemoon
Photo 876

Juvenile Turkey Vulture

Never seen one before...noticed after importing that he didn't have that hideous red face. A quick google informed me that juveniles have the grey head that will eventually change during their first year.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing wings I love it
September 10th, 2024  
Samantha ace
Fantastic detail.
September 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb!
We have some here and they fly way too high for me 😔
September 10th, 2024  
