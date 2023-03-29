Sign up
Photo 455
Hunnting Ducks?
I was actually taking pictures of some Buffleheads when I noticed this Eagle watching them. I don't know if Eagles actually hunt ducks but I did clap my hands to scare the Buffleheads off since they seemed totally clueless they were being watched.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
0
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
701
photos
52
followers
52
following
Views
0
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
29th March 2023 5:30pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eagle
,
buds
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
