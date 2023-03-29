Previous
Hunnting Ducks? by bluemoon
Hunnting Ducks?

I was actually taking pictures of some Buffleheads when I noticed this Eagle watching them. I don't know if Eagles actually hunt ducks but I did clap my hands to scare the Buffleheads off since they seemed totally clueless they were being watched.
