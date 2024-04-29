Previous
Pied-Billed Grebe Breeding Adult by bluemoon
Pied-Billed Grebe Breeding Adult

Another strange bird swimming around all by itself. Took a little googling to figure out what the heck it is. Evidently while breeding, the bill is whitish with a black band (“pied’), but otherwise is yellow-brown.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
