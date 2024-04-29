Sign up
Photo 790
Pied-Billed Grebe Breeding Adult
Another strange bird swimming around all by itself. Took a little googling to figure out what the heck it is. Evidently while breeding, the bill is whitish with a black band (“pied’), but otherwise is yellow-brown.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
365
NIKON Z 9
28th April 2024 5:07pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
grebe
,
pied-billed grebe
