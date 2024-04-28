Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk Launch by bluemoon
Photo 789

Red Shouldered Hawk Launch

I was sitting in my car, camera focused on this bird not even sure what it was. One second he's just sitting on the branch and in an instant he launches off like he was on a mission. Might be one of the most unusual bird shots I've taken.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise