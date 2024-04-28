Sign up
Previous
Photo 789
Red Shouldered Hawk Launch
I was sitting in my car, camera focused on this bird not even sure what it was. One second he's just sitting on the branch and in an instant he launches off like he was on a mission. Might be one of the most unusual bird shots I've taken.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
red shouldered hawk
