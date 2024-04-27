Previous
Fluff n Stuff by bluemoon
Photo 788

Fluff n Stuff

Not much for pictures today so I took this dandelion and added a rain texture to it. Wasn't raining at the time but it did start raining soon after, does that count?!! :)
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
215% complete

Photo Details

