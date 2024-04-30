Sign up
243 / 365
Defending his Catch
He made it to a tree with his fresh caught Carp with the other Eagle in hot pursuit. A lot of trash talk between them but this one held on to the fish and the other one flew off defeated.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
30th April 2024 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
fish
,
bald eagle
,
carp
,
raptor
,
eagle"
