Defending his Catch by bluemoon
243 / 365

Defending his Catch

He made it to a tree with his fresh caught Carp with the other Eagle in hot pursuit. A lot of trash talk between them but this one held on to the fish and the other one flew off defeated.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

ace
@bluemoon
Photo Details

