Pelican Convention by bluemoon
240 / 365

Pelican Convention

Hundreds of these American Pelicans stopped at George Wyth State Park over the weekend. By Sunday night there were only 9. Here today, gone tomorrow....I was so happy to see them on their brief visit.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Linda Godwin
Looks like a great gathering. Nice shot
April 10th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the selective focus. How cool that you got to see them!
April 10th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh you were very fortunate!
April 10th, 2024  
amyK ace
How cool to see so many at once!
April 10th, 2024  
