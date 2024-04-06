Sign up
240 / 365
Pelican Convention
Hundreds of these American Pelicans stopped at George Wyth State Park over the weekend. By Sunday night there were only 9. Here today, gone tomorrow....I was so happy to see them on their brief visit.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
4
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
6th April 2024 6:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
lake
,
pelican
,
american white pelican
,
george wyth state park
,
alice wyth lake
Linda Godwin
Looks like a great gathering. Nice shot
April 10th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the selective focus. How cool that you got to see them!
April 10th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Oh you were very fortunate!
April 10th, 2024
amyK
ace
How cool to see so many at once!
April 10th, 2024
