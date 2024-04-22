Previous
Male Hairy Woodpecker by bluemoon
Male Hairy Woodpecker

Today was a yardwork day so Harry the Hairy Woodpecker will fill in as my pic of the day even though it was taken yesterday.
22nd April 2024

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Corinne C
So pretty with the blooms
April 23rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Harry looks to be enjoying his lunch!
April 23rd, 2024  
*lynn
love this with the blossoms
April 23rd, 2024  
