Eagle on Eagle Center Road

So I spent a couple hours at the park today...it was devoid of any wildlife probably because it was packed with people. Headed home having never touched my camera. Turned onto Eagle Center Road and drove a few miles when I noticed something coming at me. Confused at first as it was kind of big and then there was a white flash. Is it a bird, a plane...nope, a Bald Eagle coming almost straight at me before heading down for the ditch. I stopped and but he flew off...threw it in reverse and backed up to find him up in a tree. Phew...I really had to work for this one!! :)