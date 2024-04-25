Sign up
Previous
Photo 784
Should I Stay or Should I Go
He couldn't make up his mind...went through several times and ended up just sitting there until I left!
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
1
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
1101
photos
92
followers
61
following
214% complete
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
25th April 2024 3:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
osprey
,
raptor
Karen
ace
Beautiful shot, the wings are awe-inspiring.
Brilliant title - it immediately made me think of this song by The Clash:
Should I Stay or Should I Go:
https://youtu.be/BN1WwnEDWAM?si=2FdU5WTjiFygxmpy
April 26th, 2024
