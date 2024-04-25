Previous
Should I Stay or Should I Go by bluemoon
Should I Stay or Should I Go

He couldn't make up his mind...went through several times and ended up just sitting there until I left!
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Karen ace
Beautiful shot, the wings are awe-inspiring.

Brilliant title - it immediately made me think of this song by The Clash:

Should I Stay or Should I Go: https://youtu.be/BN1WwnEDWAM?si=2FdU5WTjiFygxmpy
April 26th, 2024  
