Agony of Defeat by bluemoon
76 / 365

Agony of Defeat

This Bald Eagle was in hot pursuit of the Eagle with the fresh fish but the other one defended his catch and this guy flew off in defeat!
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
Photo Details

