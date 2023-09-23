Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Takin it Easy
This guy was so laid back afterr his dust bath. Is he cute or what?? :) Taken at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
1
0
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
626
71
212
627
628
629
630
631
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
3rd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
23rd September 2023 5:30pm
nature
,
wildlife
,
buffalo
,
bison
,
north dakota
,
theodore roosevelt national park
amyK
ace
Great shot; love that face
October 30th, 2023
