Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 779
Domestic Dispute
I think mom had had enough of tending to the nest while dad was sitting two trees over with a fresh fishl She was giving him what for that's for sure!!
Taken yesterday.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
1096
photos
92
followers
61
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
773
242
774
775
776
777
778
779
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
19th April 2024 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
nest
,
osprey
,
raptor
,
george wyth state park'
amyK
ace
Osprey with attitude:)
April 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close