All By Myself by bluemoon
The last wave of Pelicans passed through here a couple of weeks ago but today this lone Pelican showed up. He's either a straggler or maybe a scout for the next (hopefully) wave of Pelicans to pass through on their migration.
Paula Fontanini

Bobbi C ace
Great shot. I heard that there are some white pelican migrating through near me. I hope to see them.
April 20th, 2024  
