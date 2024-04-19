Sign up
Previous
Photo 778
All By Myself
The last wave of Pelicans passed through here a couple of weeks ago but today this lone Pelican showed up. He's either a straggler or maybe a scout for the next (hopefully) wave of Pelicans to pass through on their migration.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
1095
photos
92
followers
61
following
213% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
19th April 2024 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
pelican
,
american white pelican
,
george wyth state park
Bobbi C
ace
Great shot. I heard that there are some white pelican migrating through near me. I hope to see them.
April 20th, 2024
