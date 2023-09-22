Previous
North Dakota Golden Eagle by bluemoon
North Dakota Golden Eagle

Sitting on top of a tree surrounded by dozens of these little black birds. The little birds would even get up under his wing feathers? Weird1
22nd September 2023

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
@bluemoon
Dawn ace
A fabulous shot and so amazing the little birds getting up under the eagles feathers
September 27th, 2023  
