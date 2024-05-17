Previous
Take a Load Off by bluemoon
Take a Load Off

The small moose was so relaxed he just decided to lay down and chill while we took his picture!
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the pov and feeling like we are peeking at him
June 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Another fabulous moment!
June 7th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
June 7th, 2024  
