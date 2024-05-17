Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
Take a Load Off
The small moose was so relaxed he just decided to lay down and chill while we took his picture!
17th May 2024
17th May 24
3
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer
1130
photos
92
followers
56
following
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
moose
,
yellowstone
,
montana
,
yellowstone national park
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love the pov and feeling like we are peeking at him
June 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Another fabulous moment!
June 7th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture!
June 7th, 2024
