Previous
72 / 365
Montana Hawk
I was a bit disappointed that I didn't see many Eagles out West but this Hawk was very accomodating and this is the first one with a mountain background!! :)
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
3
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
919
photos
72
followers
55
following
Latest from all albums
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
3rd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
25th September 2023 4:54pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
montana
Dawn
ace
A fabulous image
October 31st, 2023
Linda Godwin
Spectacular, A real Beauty!
October 31st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a gorgeous shot! Love the crisp focus against that soft background.
October 31st, 2023
