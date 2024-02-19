Sign up
237 / 365
Dad on the Way
I assume this was Dad on the way to relieve mom on the nest earlier in the afternoon.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
