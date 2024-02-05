Previous
Saw-Whet Owl by bluemoon
235 / 365

Saw-Whet Owl

No need to comment. I took a lot of pictures of this owl so just posting a couple in my extra albums.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
64% complete

Rob Z ace
What a wonderful image - his facial details are stunning - and That Look he's giving you is just awesome.
February 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Adorable!
February 6th, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
Fantastic
February 6th, 2024  
