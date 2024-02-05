Sign up
Previous
235 / 365
Saw-Whet Owl
No need to comment. I took a lot of pictures of this owl so just posting a couple in my extra albums.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
3
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
2nd Album
NIKON Z 9
5th February 2024 4:08pm
Tags
saw-whet owl
,
saw-whet' owl bird raptor "george wyth state park' nature wildlife
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful image - his facial details are stunning - and That Look he's giving you is just awesome.
February 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Adorable!
February 6th, 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
Fantastic
February 6th, 2024
