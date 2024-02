Big Red

There were definitely more female Cardinals than Males at the station today. He might stand a better chance with the ladies if he'd clean his face up a little bit!!



Found a new trail today that had a really nice birdfeeding station and an actual wooden bird blind that would hold probably 5 or 6 people comfortably. Had a bench and pictures others had taken at the park tacked up on the wall and it provided shelter from the wind. WINNING!