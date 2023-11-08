Sign up
Photo 647
Spread Your Wings...
The Sky's The Limit!s
Happy Birthday Bob!
I have to wish my late husband a happy birthday...he would have been 66 today. 💓
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
bif
,
red tailed hawk
