Previous
Abandoned by bluemoon
Photo 697

Abandoned

Taken Dec. 15th.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Steve
Love it
December 23rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Superb b&w capture with feelings of despair and drama in the sky. I love these old abandoned barns and the stories they could tell. Great find and composition.
December 23rd, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful b&w!
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise