Photo 697
Abandoned
Taken Dec. 15th.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
3
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
15th December 2023 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Steve
Love it
December 23rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Superb b&w capture with feelings of despair and drama in the sky. I love these old abandoned barns and the stories they could tell. Great find and composition.
December 23rd, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful b&w!
December 23rd, 2023
