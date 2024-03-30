Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 762
Turkey Vulture
Just one of dozens sitting together in the tree top.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
1075
photos
92
followers
61
following
208% complete
View this month »
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Latest from all albums
239
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
30th March 2024 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
vulture
,
turkey vulture
,
hickory hills
amyK
ace
Nice shot
April 1st, 2024
Dawn
ace
A fabulous capture
April 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close