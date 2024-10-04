Sign up
Previous
Photo 898
Leftovers
Didn't get a picture today so this is an extra from August 23rd. I haven't seen a Green Heron in nearly a week which makes me sad so I'm posting one last shot till next year.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
2
4
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
,
green heron
,
george wyth state park
Harry J Benson
ace
Text book quality
October 5th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Fabulous
October 5th, 2024
