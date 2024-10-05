Previous
Wood Duck by bluemoon
Photo 899

Wood Duck

Another leftover taken September 10th.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise