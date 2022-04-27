Previous
0427 - Magic Square at Sagrada Familia by bob65
0427 - Magic Square at Sagrada Familia

Every line in the square, including the diagonals adds up to 33.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Bob Zwolinsky

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! fav
April 28th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Gaudi was a genius
April 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Such great workmanship.
April 28th, 2022  
