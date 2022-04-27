Sign up
Photo 2604
0427 - Magic Square at Sagrada Familia
Every line in the square, including the diagonals adds up to 33.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Photo Details
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
April 28th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Gaudi was a genius
April 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such great workmanship.
April 28th, 2022
