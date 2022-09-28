Previous
0928 - Only in France
Photo 2759

0928 - Only in France

I think that only in France would you find this scene in an otherwise pretty village.
28th September 2022

Bob Zwolinsky

Renee Salamon ace
… and yet there’s real beauty there
September 28th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh my! This is fantastic! I love this scene!
September 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
No pride whatsoever - but a great photo opportunity!!
September 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So rustic.
September 28th, 2022  
