Photo 2759
0928 - Only in France
I think that only in France would you find this scene in an otherwise pretty village.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
4
1
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
3264
photos
88
followers
31
following
755% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
Canon PowerShot S110
Taken
27th September 2022 12:33pm
Privacy
Public
Renee Salamon
ace
… and yet there’s real beauty there
September 28th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh my! This is fantastic! I love this scene!
September 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
No pride whatsoever - but a great photo opportunity!!
September 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So rustic.
September 28th, 2022
